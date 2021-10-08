Shree Cement Q2 PAT may dip 17.4% YoY to Rs 451.9 cr: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Shree Cement to report net profit at Rs 451.9 crore down 17.4% year-on-year (down 31.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 3.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 9.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 3,115 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 21.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 23.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 777.2 crore.

