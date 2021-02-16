Shivam Auto Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 154.89 crore, up 8.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.89 crore in December 2020 up 8.22% from Rs. 143.13 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.92 crore in December 2020 up 230.45% from Rs. 9.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.83 crore in December 2020 up 166.58% from Rs. 11.94 crore in December 2019.

Shivam Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.91 in December 2019.

Shivam Auto shares closed at 21.95 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.05% returns over the last 6 months and 13.73% over the last 12 months.