Shivam Auto Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 154.89 crore, up 8.22% Y-o-Y

February 16, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivam Autotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 154.89 crore in December 2020 up 8.22% from Rs. 143.13 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.92 crore in December 2020 up 230.45% from Rs. 9.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.83 crore in December 2020 up 166.58% from Rs. 11.94 crore in December 2019.

Shivam Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.91 in December 2019.

Shivam Auto shares closed at 21.95 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.05% returns over the last 6 months and 13.73% over the last 12 months.

Shivam Autotech
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations154.89132.50143.13
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations154.89132.50143.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials53.4044.4358.47
Purchase of Traded Goods15.0212.65--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.53-3.690.58
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost15.3116.3318.07
Depreciation13.0813.2812.95
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses46.9237.8454.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.6811.66-1.46
Other Income1.071.160.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.7512.82-1.01
Interest13.7715.0213.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.98-2.20-14.40
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4.98-2.20-14.40
Tax-6.94-3.64-5.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.921.44-9.14
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.921.44-9.14
Equity Share Capital20.0020.0020.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.190.14-0.91
Diluted EPS1.190.14-0.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.190.14-0.91
Diluted EPS1.190.14-0.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shivam Auto #Shivam Autotech
first published: Feb 16, 2021 09:22 am

