Sheraton Pro Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, up 2.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2021 up 2.38% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 down 151.16% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

Sheraton Pro shares closed at 11.52 on July 07, 2020 (BSE)