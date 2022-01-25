Shemaroo Ent Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 89.91 crore, up 2.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.91 crore in December 2021 up 2.15% from Rs. 88.02 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2021 up 209.49% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.06 crore in December 2021 up 36.68% from Rs. 7.36 crore in December 2020.

Shemaroo Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.56 in December 2020.

Shemaroo Ent shares closed at 120.70 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.79% returns over the last 6 months and 74.42% over the last 12 months.