Sharon Bio Medi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.24 crore, down 11.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.24 crore in March 2023 down 11.12% from Rs. 49.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2023 down 61.44% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2023 down 42.53% from Rs. 7.50 crore in March 2022.

Sharon Bio Medi EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.13 in March 2022.

Sharon Bio Medi shares closed at 3.30 on March 28, 2019 (NSE)