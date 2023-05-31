English
    Sharon Bio Medi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.24 crore, down 11.12% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharon Bio Medicine are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.24 crore in March 2023 down 11.12% from Rs. 49.77 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2023 down 61.44% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2023 down 42.53% from Rs. 7.50 crore in March 2022.

    Sharon Bio Medi EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.13 in March 2022.

    Sharon Bio Medi shares closed at 3.30 on March 28, 2019 (NSE)

    Sharon Bio Medicine
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.2457.7449.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.2457.7449.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.9624.1022.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.735.053.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.928.177.73
    Depreciation2.492.912.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.1210.139.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.037.393.58
    Other Income0.792.091.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.829.484.70
    Interest0.010.010.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.819.474.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.819.474.68
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.819.474.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.819.474.68
    Equity Share Capital1.151.151.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.1416.458.13
    Diluted EPS3.14--8.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.1416.458.13
    Diluted EPS3.14--8.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 11:44 am