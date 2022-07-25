Shanthi Gears Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.85 crore, up 47.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.85 crore in June 2022 up 47.6% from Rs. 66.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.44 crore in June 2022 up 56.64% from Rs. 8.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.26 crore in June 2022 up 43.79% from Rs. 14.09 crore in June 2021.

Shanthi Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.12 in June 2021.

Shanthi Gears shares closed at 244.30 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 62.38% returns over the last 6 months and 59.78% over the last 12 months.