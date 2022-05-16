Shankara Buildi Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 782.23 crore, up 21.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 782.23 crore in March 2022 up 21.79% from Rs. 642.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.57 crore in March 2022 up 40.61% from Rs. 11.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.03 crore in March 2022 up 10.98% from Rs. 27.96 crore in March 2021.

Shankara Buildi EPS has increased to Rs. 6.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.85 in March 2021.

Shankara Buildi shares closed at 681.85 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)