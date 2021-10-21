MARKET NEWS

Shakti Pumps: Near-term pressure on margins and revenue growth

Shakti Pumps is mainly banking on orders in hand, apart from those from the government's Kusum scheme towards the end of 2021-22

Jitendra Kumar Gupta
October 21, 2021 / 10:39 AM IST
Shakti Pumps: Near-term pressure on margins and revenue growth

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

  Led by a recovery in the solar pump market, Shakti Pump (CMP: Rs 728, Market Cap: Rs 1338 crore) beat COVID-19 odds to post a strong growth in the second quarter of the current fiscal. With a strong government focus on this segment and orders in hand, the company is expected to do well going forward though there will be near-term pressure on margins. Strong revival  Shakti Pumps recorded a strong 84 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenues during the...

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers