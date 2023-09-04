SBFC Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 229.59 crore, up 43.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 229.59 crore in June 2023 up 43.52% from Rs. 159.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.97 crore in June 2023 up 46.48% from Rs. 32.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 154.52 crore in June 2023 up 46.06% from Rs. 105.79 crore in June 2022.

SBFC Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2022.

SBFC Finance shares closed at 86.85 on September 01, 2023 (NSE)