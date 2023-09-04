English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SBFC Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 229.59 crore, up 43.52% Y-o-Y

    September 04, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SBFC Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 229.59 crore in June 2023 up 43.52% from Rs. 159.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.97 crore in June 2023 up 46.48% from Rs. 32.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 154.52 crore in June 2023 up 46.06% from Rs. 105.79 crore in June 2022.

    SBFC Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2022.

    SBFC Finance shares closed at 86.85 on September 01, 2023 (NSE)

    SBFC Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23
    Net Sales/Income from operations223.50201.86
    Other Operating Income6.085.70
    Total Income From Operations229.59207.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost46.7546.12
    Depreciation3.123.08
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies10.137.28
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses18.5415.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax151.05135.67
    Other Income0.341.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax151.40136.79
    Interest88.6178.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.7958.09
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax62.7958.09
    Tax15.8215.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.9742.76
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.9742.76
    Equity Share Capital916.84889.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.520.48
    Diluted EPS0.490.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.520.48
    Diluted EPS0.490.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Others #Results #SBFC Finance
    first published: Sep 4, 2023 09:00 am

