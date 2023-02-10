English
    Saurashtra Cem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.36 crore, up 23.46% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Saurashtra Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 237.36 crore in December 2022 up 23.46% from Rs. 192.25 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.09 crore in December 2022 down 247.57% from Rs. 4.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2022 down 79.01% from Rs. 14.20 crore in December 2021.

    Saurashtra Cement
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations237.36186.48192.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations237.36186.48192.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials46.4424.0024.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.500.250.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.349.61-16.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.6411.8412.93
    Depreciation6.906.685.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses187.47167.70158.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.26-33.605.76
    Other Income3.341.672.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.92-31.938.45
    Interest1.621.531.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.53-33.466.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.53-33.466.92
    Tax0.55-10.912.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.09-22.554.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.09-22.554.12
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.09-22.554.12
    Equity Share Capital70.3570.3470.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.87-3.210.59
    Diluted EPS-0.87-3.210.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.87-3.210.59
    Diluted EPS-0.87-3.210.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited