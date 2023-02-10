Saurashtra Cem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.36 crore, up 23.46% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2023 / 03:53 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Saurashtra Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 237.36 crore in December 2022 up 23.46% from Rs. 192.25 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.09 crore in December 2022 down 247.57% from Rs. 4.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2022 down 79.01% from Rs. 14.20 crore in December 2021.
Saurashtra Cem shares closed at 53.30 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.28% returns over the last 6 months and -35.20% over the last 12 months.
|Saurashtra Cement
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|237.36
|186.48
|192.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|237.36
|186.48
|192.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|46.44
|24.00
|24.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.50
|0.25
|0.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.34
|9.61
|-16.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.64
|11.84
|12.93
|Depreciation
|6.90
|6.68
|5.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|187.47
|167.70
|158.63
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.26
|-33.60
|5.76
|Other Income
|3.34
|1.67
|2.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.92
|-31.93
|8.45
|Interest
|1.62
|1.53
|1.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.53
|-33.46
|6.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.53
|-33.46
|6.92
|Tax
|0.55
|-10.91
|2.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.09
|-22.55
|4.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.09
|-22.55
|4.12
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.09
|-22.55
|4.12
|Equity Share Capital
|70.35
|70.34
|70.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|-3.21
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|-3.21
|0.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|-3.21
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|-3.21
|0.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
