Saurashtra Cem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.36 crore, up 23.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.36 crore in December 2022 up 23.46% from Rs. 192.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.09 crore in December 2022 down 247.57% from Rs. 4.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2022 down 79.01% from Rs. 14.20 crore in December 2021.

Saurashtra Cem shares closed at 53.30 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.28% returns over the last 6 months and -35.20% over the last 12 months.