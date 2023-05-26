Sarthak Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.40 crore, up 1845.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.40 crore in March 2023 up 1845.26% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 99.48% from Rs. 4.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2023 up 121.77% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2022.

Sarthak Global shares closed at 10.23 on May 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 62.12% returns over the last 6 months