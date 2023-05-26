English
    Sarthak Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.40 crore, up 1845.26% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarthak Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.40 crore in March 2023 up 1845.26% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 99.48% from Rs. 4.22 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2023 up 121.77% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2022.

    Sarthak Global shares closed at 10.23 on May 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 62.12% returns over the last 6 months

    Sarthak Global
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.400.440.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.400.440.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.980.23--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.04---0.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.160.18
    Depreciation0.010.020.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.380.174.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.07-0.15-3.62
    Other Income0.870.24-0.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.800.09-3.73
    Interest0.870.030.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.070.06-4.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.070.06-4.22
    Tax-0.050.01--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.05-4.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.05-4.22
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.17-14.06
    Diluted EPS-0.070.17-14.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.17-14.06
    Diluted EPS-0.070.17-14.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 26, 2023