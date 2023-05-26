Sarthak Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.40 crore, up 1845.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarthak Global are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.40 crore in March 2023 up 1845.26% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 99.48% from Rs. 4.22 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2023 up 121.77% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2022.
Sarthak Global shares closed at 10.23 on May 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 62.12% returns over the last 6 months
|Sarthak Global
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.40
|0.44
|0.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.40
|0.44
|0.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.98
|0.23
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.04
|--
|-0.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.16
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.38
|0.17
|4.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.15
|-3.62
|Other Income
|0.87
|0.24
|-0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.80
|0.09
|-3.73
|Interest
|0.87
|0.03
|0.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|0.06
|-4.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|0.06
|-4.22
|Tax
|-0.05
|0.01
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|0.05
|-4.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|0.05
|-4.22
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.17
|-14.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.17
|-14.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.17
|-14.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.17
|-14.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited