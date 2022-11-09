Samkrg Pistons Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.90 crore, down 5.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.90 crore in September 2022 down 5.23% from Rs. 71.64 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.42 crore in September 2022 down 21.99% from Rs. 6.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.14 crore in September 2022 down 17.43% from Rs. 12.28 crore in September 2021.

Samkrg Pistons EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.07 in September 2021.

Samkrg Pistons shares closed at 148.85 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.33% returns over the last 6 months and -11.29% over the last 12 months.