English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Samkrg Pistons Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.90 crore, down 5.23% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Samkrg Pistons and Rings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.90 crore in September 2022 down 5.23% from Rs. 71.64 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.42 crore in September 2022 down 21.99% from Rs. 6.95 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.14 crore in September 2022 down 17.43% from Rs. 12.28 crore in September 2021.

    Samkrg Pistons EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.07 in September 2021.

    Close

    Samkrg Pistons shares closed at 148.85 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.33% returns over the last 6 months and -11.29% over the last 12 months.

    Samkrg Pistons and Rings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.9058.6071.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations67.9058.6071.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.9029.7631.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.482.320.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.498.8413.52
    Depreciation3.002.753.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.2310.5714.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.794.368.56
    Other Income0.350.180.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.144.559.28
    Interest0.720.520.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.424.038.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.424.038.95
    Tax1.001.002.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.423.036.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.423.036.95
    Equity Share Capital9.829.829.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.523.087.07
    Diluted EPS5.523.087.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.523.087.07
    Diluted EPS5.523.087.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Samkrg Pistons #Samkrg Pistons and Rings
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:40 pm