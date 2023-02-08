English
    Samkrg Pistons Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.13 crore, down 5.43% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Samkrg Pistons and Rings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 56.13 crore in December 2022 down 5.43% from Rs. 59.35 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.72 crore in December 2022 down 14.8% from Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.87 crore in December 2022 down 5.94% from Rs. 9.43 crore in December 2021.

    Samkrg Pistons and Rings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations56.1367.9059.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations56.1367.9059.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.1732.9031.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.152.48-3.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.3011.4910.15
    Depreciation3.403.003.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.3211.2312.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.106.795.55
    Other Income0.380.350.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.477.145.88
    Interest0.550.720.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.926.425.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.926.425.37
    Tax1.201.001.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.725.424.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.725.424.37
    Equity Share Capital9.829.829.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.795.524.45
    Diluted EPS3.795.524.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.795.524.45
    Diluted EPS3.795.524.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited