Samkrg Pistons Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.13 crore, down 5.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.13 crore in December 2022 down 5.43% from Rs. 59.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.72 crore in December 2022 down 14.8% from Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.87 crore in December 2022 down 5.94% from Rs. 9.43 crore in December 2021.

Samkrg Pistons EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.79 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.45 in December 2021.

Samkrg Pistons shares closed at 156.00 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.41% returns over the last 6 months and -12.26% over the last 12 months.