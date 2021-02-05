Salzer Electro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 170.44 crore, up 26.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 170.44 crore in December 2020 up 26.52% from Rs. 134.71 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.41 crore in December 2020 up 16.38% from Rs. 5.51 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.52 crore in December 2020 up 4.22% from Rs. 16.81 crore in December 2019.

Salzer Electro EPS has increased to Rs. 4.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.44 in December 2019.

Salzer Electro shares closed at 128.40 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 53.86% returns over the last 6 months and 9.79% over the last 12 months.