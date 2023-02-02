English
    Saksoft Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 171.68 crore, up 37.93% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Saksoft are:

    Net Sales at Rs 171.68 crore in December 2022 up 37.93% from Rs. 124.47 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.86 crore in December 2022 up 33.04% from Rs. 14.93 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.89 crore in December 2022 up 32.43% from Rs. 22.57 crore in December 2021.

    Saksoft
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations171.68163.84124.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations171.68163.84124.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost77.4673.2054.22
    Depreciation2.612.451.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses66.7964.9148.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.8323.2820.31
    Other Income2.453.130.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.2826.4120.81
    Interest0.540.560.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.7425.8520.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.7425.8520.15
    Tax6.886.535.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.8619.3214.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.8619.3214.93
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.8619.3214.93
    Equity Share Capital10.0410.5610.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.981.9314.93
    Diluted EPS1.821.7813.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.981.9314.93
    Diluted EPS1.821.7813.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited