Saint-Gobain Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.56 crore, up 26.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.56 crore in September 2022 up 26.26% from Rs. 37.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.45 crore in September 2022 down 76.43% from Rs. 27.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.79 crore in September 2022 up 30.19% from Rs. 7.52 crore in September 2021.

Saint-Gobain EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.13 in September 2021.

Saint-Gobain shares closed at 92.90 on October 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.51% returns over the last 6 months and 49.84% over the last 12 months.