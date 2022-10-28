English
    Saint-Gobain Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.56 crore, up 26.26% Y-o-Y

    October 28, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saint-Gobain Sekurit are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.56 crore in September 2022 up 26.26% from Rs. 37.66 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.45 crore in September 2022 down 76.43% from Rs. 27.36 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.79 crore in September 2022 up 30.19% from Rs. 7.52 crore in September 2021.

    Saint-Gobain EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.13 in September 2021.

    Saint-Gobain shares closed at 92.90 on October 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.51% returns over the last 6 months and 49.84% over the last 12 months.

    Saint-Gobain Sekurit
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.9444.1337.66
    Other Operating Income0.620.52--
    Total Income From Operations47.5644.6437.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.9721.1417.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.260.430.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.47-0.93-0.32
    Power & Fuel4.173.86--
    Employees Cost3.023.102.98
    Depreciation1.041.001.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.678.2410.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.967.826.04
    Other Income1.781.420.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.759.246.39
    Interest0.080.070.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.669.176.33
    Exceptional Items----27.90
    P/L Before Tax8.669.1734.23
    Tax2.212.296.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.456.8827.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.456.8827.36
    Equity Share Capital91.1191.1191.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.710.753.13
    Diluted EPS0.710.753.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.710.753.13
    Diluted EPS0.710.753.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 28, 2022 09:44 am
