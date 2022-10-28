Saint-Gobain Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.56 crore, up 26.26% Y-o-Y
October 28, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saint-Gobain Sekurit are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.56 crore in September 2022 up 26.26% from Rs. 37.66 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.45 crore in September 2022 down 76.43% from Rs. 27.36 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.79 crore in September 2022 up 30.19% from Rs. 7.52 crore in September 2021.
Saint-Gobain EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.13 in September 2021.
Saint-Gobain shares closed at 92.90 on October 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.51% returns over the last 6 months and 49.84% over the last 12 months.
|Saint-Gobain Sekurit
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.94
|44.13
|37.66
|Other Operating Income
|0.62
|0.52
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.56
|44.64
|37.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.97
|21.14
|17.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.26
|0.43
|0.32
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.47
|-0.93
|-0.32
|Power & Fuel
|4.17
|3.86
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.02
|3.10
|2.98
|Depreciation
|1.04
|1.00
|1.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.67
|8.24
|10.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.96
|7.82
|6.04
|Other Income
|1.78
|1.42
|0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.75
|9.24
|6.39
|Interest
|0.08
|0.07
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.66
|9.17
|6.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|27.90
|P/L Before Tax
|8.66
|9.17
|34.23
|Tax
|2.21
|2.29
|6.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.45
|6.88
|27.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.45
|6.88
|27.36
|Equity Share Capital
|91.11
|91.11
|91.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.71
|0.75
|3.13
|Diluted EPS
|0.71
|0.75
|3.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.71
|0.75
|3.13
|Diluted EPS
|0.71
|0.75
|3.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited