    Sahyadri Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 190.55 crore, down 2.36% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sahyadri Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 190.55 crore in June 2022 down 2.36% from Rs. 195.15 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.81 crore in June 2022 down 33.08% from Rs. 32.59 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.69 crore in June 2022 down 22.61% from Rs. 47.41 crore in June 2021.

    Sahyadri Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.92 in June 2022 from Rs. 34.08 in June 2021.

    Sahyadri Ind shares closed at 465.15 on August 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.40% returns over the last 6 months and -45.67% over the last 12 months.

    Sahyadri Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations190.12132.55194.94
    Other Operating Income0.430.200.21
    Total Income From Operations190.55132.75195.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials91.4171.5083.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.36-2.3621.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.277.728.69
    Depreciation5.253.583.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.5139.1835.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.7513.1342.69
    Other Income0.690.681.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.4413.8143.76
    Interest1.431.301.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.0112.5142.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.0112.5142.60
    Tax8.204.1610.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.818.3532.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.818.3532.59
    Equity Share Capital10.959.569.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.928.7334.08
    Diluted EPS19.928.7334.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.928.7334.08
    Diluted EPS19.928.7334.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2022 11:22 pm
