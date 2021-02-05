Sahyadri Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 100.21 crore, up 64.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.21 crore in December 2020 up 64.8% from Rs. 60.81 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.03 crore in December 2020 up 148.14% from Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.06 crore in December 2020 up 87.06% from Rs. 9.12 crore in December 2019.

Sahyadri Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 9.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.46 in December 2019.

Sahyadri Ind shares closed at 324.00 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 54.14% returns over the last 6 months and 162.35% over the last 12 months.