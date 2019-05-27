Ruchira Papers Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 128.64 crore, up 19.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.64 crore in March 2019 up 19.85% from Rs. 107.33 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.26 crore in March 2019 up 73.33% from Rs. 5.92 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.62 crore in March 2019 up 48.18% from Rs. 14.59 crore in March 2018.

Ruchira Papers EPS has increased to Rs. 4.23 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.73 in March 2018.

Ruchira Papers shares closed at 95.35 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.12% returns over the last 6 months and -29.61% over the last 12 months.