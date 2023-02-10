Ruchira Papers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 202.38 crore, up 36.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 202.38 crore in December 2022 up 36.42% from Rs. 148.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.24 crore in December 2022 up 194.39% from Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.03 crore in December 2022 up 111.71% from Rs. 13.24 crore in December 2021.

Ruchira Papers EPS has increased to Rs. 5.78 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.42 in December 2021.

Read More

Ruchira Papers shares closed at 117.95 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.04% returns over the last 6 months and 52.47% over the last 12 months.