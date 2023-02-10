English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ruchira Papers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 202.38 crore, up 36.42% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ruchira Papers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 202.38 crore in December 2022 up 36.42% from Rs. 148.35 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.24 crore in December 2022 up 194.39% from Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.03 crore in December 2022 up 111.71% from Rs. 13.24 crore in December 2021.

    Ruchira Papers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations202.38220.85148.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations202.38220.85148.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials150.77154.08116.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.005.00-8.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.9011.7011.97
    Depreciation3.833.803.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.1618.7115.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.7227.569.21
    Other Income0.490.640.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.2028.209.51
    Interest1.091.561.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.1126.647.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.1126.647.91
    Tax5.876.752.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.2419.895.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.2419.895.86
    Equity Share Capital29.8527.1325.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.787.332.42
    Diluted EPS5.787.332.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.787.332.42
    Diluted EPS5.787.332.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited