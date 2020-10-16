RS Software Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.21 crore, down 33.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RS Software (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.21 crore in September 2020 down 33.85% from Rs. 13.92 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.74 crore in September 2020 up 32.16% from Rs. 6.98 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.78 crore in September 2020 up 53.9% from Rs. 8.20 crore in September 2019.
RS Software shares closed at 25.60 on October 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given 100.78% returns over the last 6 months and 51.03% over the last 12 months.
|RS Software (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.21
|10.64
|13.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.21
|10.64
|13.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.10
|0.18
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.50
|11.71
|16.09
|Depreciation
|1.22
|1.23
|0.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.84
|3.90
|7.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.45
|-6.38
|-9.96
|Other Income
|0.45
|0.59
|0.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.00
|-5.79
|-8.97
|Interest
|0.01
|0.11
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.01
|-5.90
|-9.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.01
|-5.90
|-9.08
|Tax
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.02
|-5.91
|-9.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.02
|-5.91
|-9.08
|Minority Interest
|0.28
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|0.36
|2.10
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.74
|-5.55
|-6.98
|Equity Share Capital
|12.85
|12.85
|12.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.84
|-2.16
|-3.53
|Diluted EPS
|-1.84
|-2.16
|-3.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.84
|-2.16
|-3.53
|Diluted EPS
|-1.84
|-2.16
|-3.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 16, 2020 10:00 am