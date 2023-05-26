English
    Rolex Rings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 299.48 crore, up 3.71% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rolex Rings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 299.48 crore in March 2023 up 3.71% from Rs. 288.77 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.41 crore in March 2023 up 18.8% from Rs. 39.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.84 crore in March 2023 down 9.99% from Rs. 72.04 crore in March 2022.

    Rolex Rings EPS has increased to Rs. 17.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.34 in March 2022.

    Rolex Rings shares closed at 1,949.20 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.04% returns over the last 6 months and 49.36% over the last 12 months.

    Rolex Rings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations299.48308.30288.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations299.48308.30288.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials144.30153.42148.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.599.18-16.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.7514.5514.35
    Depreciation7.356.716.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.2662.7476.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.2461.7159.60
    Other Income0.256.776.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.4968.4865.73
    Interest0.403.575.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax57.0964.9160.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax57.0964.9160.30
    Tax10.6812.1221.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.4152.7939.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.4152.7939.06
    Equity Share Capital27.2327.2327.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.0419.3914.34
    Diluted EPS17.0419.3914.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.0419.3914.34
    Diluted EPS17.0419.3914.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 09:46 am