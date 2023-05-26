Rolex Rings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 299.48 crore, up 3.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 299.48 crore in March 2023 up 3.71% from Rs. 288.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.41 crore in March 2023 up 18.8% from Rs. 39.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.84 crore in March 2023 down 9.99% from Rs. 72.04 crore in March 2022.

Rolex Rings EPS has increased to Rs. 17.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.34 in March 2022.

Rolex Rings shares closed at 1,949.20 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.04% returns over the last 6 months and 49.36% over the last 12 months.