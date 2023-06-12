English
    Response Info Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.23 crore, up 25.45% Y-o-Y

    June 12, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Response Informatics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.23 crore in March 2023 up 25.45% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 up 52.33% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 up 50% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

    Response Info shares closed at 46.20 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.30% returns over the last 6 months

    Response Informatics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.232.511.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.232.511.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.901.50-0.13
    Depreciation0.00-0.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.640.382.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.310.63-0.53
    Other Income0.050.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.260.63-0.53
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.260.63-0.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.260.63-0.53
    Tax-0.020.10-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.240.53-0.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.240.53-0.50
    Equity Share Capital7.487.485.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.320.72-0.84
    Diluted EPS-0.320.73-0.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.320.72-0.84
    Diluted EPS-0.320.73-0.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 12, 2023 10:11 am