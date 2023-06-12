Response Info Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.23 crore, up 25.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.23 crore in March 2023 up 25.45% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 up 52.33% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 up 50% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

Response Info shares closed at 46.20 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.30% returns over the last 6 months