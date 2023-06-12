Response Info Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.23 crore, up 25.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Response Informatics are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.23 crore in March 2023 up 25.45% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 up 52.33% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 up 50% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.
Response Info shares closed at 46.20 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.30% returns over the last 6 months
|Response Informatics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.23
|2.51
|1.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.23
|2.51
|1.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.90
|1.50
|-0.13
|Depreciation
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.64
|0.38
|2.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|0.63
|-0.53
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|0.63
|-0.53
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.26
|0.63
|-0.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.26
|0.63
|-0.53
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.10
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.24
|0.53
|-0.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.24
|0.53
|-0.50
|Equity Share Capital
|7.48
|7.48
|5.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|0.72
|-0.84
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|0.73
|-0.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|0.72
|-0.84
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|0.73
|-0.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited