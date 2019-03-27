Reporter's Take | Will the Apple Card disrupt the industry?

Apple CEO Tim Cook launched the company's new Mastercard branded credit card, which has new and laudable security features. It can also be used through the iPhone's wallet app, Apple Pay. One of its unique traits is that there are no numbers on the card, a trend which may be adopted by Big Banks in the US.

Like its smartphones, will Apple top the credit card market with its unique features? Watch this conversation between M Saraswathy and Vaibhavi Khanwalkar to find out.