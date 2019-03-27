App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Will the Apple Card disrupt the industry?

Apple has launched a credit card with new and laudable security features.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Apple CEO Tim Cook launched the company's new Mastercard branded credit card, which has new and laudable security features. It can also be used through the iPhone's wallet app, Apple Pay. One of its unique traits is that there are no numbers on the card, a trend which may be adopted by Big Banks in the US.

Like its smartphones, will Apple top the credit card market with its unique features? Watch this conversation between M Saraswathy and Vaibhavi Khanwalkar to find out.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 04:04 pm

tags #Apple #Credit Cards #Goldman Sachs #Reporter’s Take #video

