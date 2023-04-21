Reliance Retail Q4: Net profit up 13% at Rs 2,415 crore on highest ever footfalls

Reliance Retail (Representative Image)

Reliance Retail, the retail arm of diversified conglomerate Reliance Industries, clocked 12.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2415 crore in the quarter ended March 2023.

Gross revenue stood at Rs 69,267 crore, rising 19.4 percent YoY from Rs 58,017 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the company said.

On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) jumped 32.6 percent YoY to Rs 4,914 crore. EBITDA margin came in at 7.1 percent, which indicates a 70 basis point improvement YoY but flat on a sequential basis.

Reliance Retail saw highest ever footfall at 21.9 crore across formats with 966 new store openings, the company said in an exchange filing.

Consumer electronics business grew on the back of festive events, promotions and new launches, as per the press release. The business also saw best-ever Republic Day period sales performance with revenue growth

of 35 percent YoY.

Fashion & Lifestyle segment's revenue grew of 19 percent YoY led by wedding season and festivals and jewelry business clocked a revenue growth of 28 percent YoY.Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.​