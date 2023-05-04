English
    Reliance Power Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,729.84 crore, down 6.3% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 03:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,729.84 crore in March 2023 down 6.3% from Rs. 1,846.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 321.79 crore in March 2023 up 157.96% from Rs. 555.18 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 32.66 crore in March 2023 down 115.24% from Rs. 214.26 crore in March 2022.

    Reliance Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.72 in March 2022.

    Reliance Power shares closed at 11.90 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.62% returns over the last 6 months and -14.70% over the last 12 months.

    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,729.841,886.051,846.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,729.841,886.051,846.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials823.47953.83739.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.1641.3543.37
    Depreciation265.61253.43257.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,016.35228.12881.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-424.75409.32-75.52
    Other Income126.4850.2432.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-298.27459.56-43.22
    Interest574.17649.60603.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-872.44-190.04-646.62
    Exceptional Items1,036.86----
    P/L Before Tax164.42-190.04-646.62
    Tax-85.4953.174.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities249.91-243.21-651.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items7.00-1.73-0.08
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period256.91-244.94-651.20
    Minority Interest64.88-46.6096.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates321.79-291.54-555.18
    Equity Share Capital3,735.213,628.663,400.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.92-0.86-1.72
    Diluted EPS0.87-0.86-1.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.92-0.86-1.72
    Diluted EPS0.87-0.86-1.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
