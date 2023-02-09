English
    Refnol Resin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.08 crore, up 23.32% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Refnol Resin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.08 crore in December 2022 up 23.32% from Rs. 13.85 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 653.48% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 up 103.03% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

    Refnol Resin
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.0814.0813.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.0814.0813.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.789.0810.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.020.05-0.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.731.701.50
    Depreciation0.140.130.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.913.432.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.53-0.330.15
    Other Income0.000.000.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.53-0.330.17
    Interest0.260.190.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.27-0.52-0.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.27-0.52-0.05
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.27-0.52-0.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.27-0.52-0.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.27-0.52-0.05
    Equity Share Capital3.093.093.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.87-1.67-0.16
    Diluted EPS0.87-1.67-0.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.87-1.67-0.16
    Diluted EPS0.87-1.67-0.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited