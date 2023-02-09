Refnol Resin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.08 crore, up 23.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.08 crore in December 2022 up 23.32% from Rs. 13.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 653.48% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 up 103.03% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

Refnol Resin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2021.

Refnol Resin shares closed at 95.10 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 106.96% returns over the last 6 months and 97.92% over the last 12 months.