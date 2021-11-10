Redington Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,791.33 crore, up 30.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,791.33 crore in September 2021 up 30.07% from Rs. 5,221.14 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 578.57 crore in September 2021 up 562.51% from Rs. 87.33 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 632.85 crore in September 2021 up 404.99% from Rs. 125.32 crore in September 2020.

Redington EPS has increased to Rs. 7.41 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.24 in September 2020.

Redington shares closed at 144.80 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 53.75% returns over the last 6 months and 134.49% over the last 12 months.