Redington Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16,980.84 crore, up 14.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16,980.84 crore in December 2020 up 14.86% from Rs. 14,784.49 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 189.30 crore in December 2020 up 21.42% from Rs. 155.90 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 446.45 crore in December 2020 up 44.31% from Rs. 309.36 crore in December 2019.

Redington EPS has increased to Rs. 4.87 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.01 in December 2019.

Redington shares closed at 154.50 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 73.69% returns over the last 6 months and 24.95% over the last 12 months.