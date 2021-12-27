MARKET NEWS

RBL Bank – another bank under scrutiny; what should investors do?

The business model of RBL Bank will take time to correct itself in order to make it an all-weather stock.

Madhuchanda Dey
December 27, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST
RBL Bank – another bank under scrutiny; what should investors do?

  Vishwavir Ahuja replaced, RBI appoints its nominee on board Raises fears about asset quality, processes Loan book, especially retail, tilted towards unsecured lending Deposit franchise improving but not at par with best in private sector Building a stable secured book contingent on lowering funding costs Management sees no incremental hiccups with asset quality Bank adequately capitalised Stock price likely to correct, making valuation optically cheap Bet for the risk-taker, not an all-weather stock yet In a significant development, banking regulator Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed its...

