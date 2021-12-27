RBL Bank – another bank under scrutiny; what should investors do?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Vishwavir Ahuja replaced, RBI appoints its nominee on board Raises fears about asset quality, processes Loan book, especially retail, tilted towards unsecured lending Deposit franchise improving but not at par with best in private sector Building a stable secured book contingent on lowering funding costs Management sees no incremental hiccups with asset quality Bank adequately capitalised Stock price likely to correct, making valuation optically cheap Bet for the risk-taker, not an all-weather stock yet In a significant development, banking regulator Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed its...