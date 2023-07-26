Ravalgaon Sugar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore, down 13.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore in June 2023 down 13.76% from Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2023 down 46.78% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2023 down 108% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

Ravalgaon Sugar shares closed at 3,615.00 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.47% returns over the last 6 months and 60.21% over the last 12 months.