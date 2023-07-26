English
    Ravalgaon Sugar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore, down 13.76% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravalagaon Sugar Farm are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore in June 2023 down 13.76% from Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2023 down 46.78% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2023 down 108% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

    Ravalgaon Sugar shares closed at 3,615.00 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.47% returns over the last 6 months and 60.21% over the last 12 months.

    Ravalagaon Sugar Farm
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.852.502.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.852.502.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.661.171.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.36-0.07-0.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.660.730.76
    Depreciation0.060.060.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.751.530.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.64-0.92-0.46
    Other Income0.060.030.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.58-0.89-0.31
    Interest0.360.350.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.94-1.24-0.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.94-1.24-0.64
    Tax0.00-0.10--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.94-1.14-0.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.94-1.14-0.64
    Equity Share Capital0.340.340.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-137.64-167.51-93.77
    Diluted EPS-137.64-167.51-93.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-137.64-167.51-93.77
    Diluted EPS-137.64-167.51-93.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 09:00 am

