Ravalgaon Sugar Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore, up 18.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore in December 2021 up 18.07% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2021 up 386.93% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021 up 22.68% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2020.

Ravalgaon Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 577.44 in December 2021 from Rs. 201.26 in December 2020.

Ravalgaon Sugar shares closed at 2,281.00 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.83% returns over the last 6 months and 29.86% over the last 12 months.