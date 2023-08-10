English
    Ratnamani Metal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,112.27 crore, up 13.87% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ratnamani Metals and Tubes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,112.27 crore in June 2023 up 13.87% from Rs. 976.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.61 crore in June 2023 up 57.39% from Rs. 86.80 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 207.49 crore in June 2023 up 48.8% from Rs. 139.44 crore in June 2022.

    Ratnamani Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 19.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.38 in June 2022.

    Ratnamani Metal shares closed at 2,578.20 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.33% returns over the last 6 months and 48.98% over the last 12 months.

    Ratnamani Metals and Tubes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,112.271,436.01976.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,112.271,436.01976.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials776.59791.87639.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-36.58138.7343.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost59.4452.1344.70
    Depreciation20.9519.8419.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses113.39161.50118.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax178.49271.95111.86
    Other Income8.046.068.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax186.54278.01120.43
    Interest4.547.364.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax182.00270.65115.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax182.00270.65115.62
    Tax45.3974.5828.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities136.61196.0786.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period136.61196.0786.80
    Equity Share Capital14.0214.029.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.4927.9712.38
    Diluted EPS19.4927.9712.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.4927.9712.38
    Diluted EPS19.4927.9712.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 12:33 pm

