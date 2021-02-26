Rap Media Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 90.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 90.67% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020 up 39% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020 up 23.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.

Rap Media shares closed at 7.76 on February 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 60.33% returns over the last 6 months and 138.04% over the last 12 months.