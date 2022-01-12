Ramco Cements Q3 PAT may dip 27.5% YoY to Rs. 146 cr: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Ramco Cements to report net profit at Rs. 146 crore down 27.5% year-on-year (down 71.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 15.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,552 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 14.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 14 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 338.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More