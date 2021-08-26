Rajesh Exports Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,472.36 crore, up 744.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,472.36 crore in June 2021 up 744.49% from Rs. 174.35 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.02 crore in June 2021 up 290.68% from Rs. 10.24 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.26 crore in June 2021 up 282.7% from Rs. 10.52 crore in June 2020.

Rajesh Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.34 in June 2020.

Rajesh Exports shares closed at 593.65 on August 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.36% returns over the last 6 months and 24.87% over the last 12 months.