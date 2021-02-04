Rajapalayam Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 122.24 crore, up 56.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.24 crore in December 2020 up 56.72% from Rs. 78.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.17 crore in December 2020 up 194.92% from Rs. 10.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.01 crore in December 2020 up 357.84% from Rs. 3.06 crore in December 2019.

Rajapalayam EPS has increased to Rs. 41.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 14.00 in December 2019.

Rajapalayam shares closed at 313.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)