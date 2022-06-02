English
    Rainbow Child Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.15 crore, up 32.18% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rainbow Childrens Medicare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 201.15 crore in March 2022 up 32.18% from Rs. 152.17 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.44 crore in March 2022 up 216.23% from Rs. 4.57 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.58 crore in March 2022 up 50.97% from Rs. 35.49 crore in March 2021.

    Rainbow Child EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in March 2021.

    Rainbow Child shares closed at 481.10 on June 01, 2022 (BSE)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations201.15235.48
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations201.15235.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.0335.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost29.8927.59
    Depreciation20.6919.56
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses92.2586.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.2965.53
    Other Income6.606.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.8971.67
    Interest15.4910.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.4060.88
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax17.4060.88
    Tax2.9616.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.4444.10
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.4444.10
    Equity Share Capital105.00105.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.614.50
    Diluted EPS1.574.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.384.20
    Diluted EPS1.574.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospital & Healthcare Services #Rainbow Child #Rainbow Children's Medicare #Results
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 09:33 am
