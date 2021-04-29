Rain Industries Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,007.74 crore, up 3.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,007.74 crore in March 2021 up 3.8% from Rs. 2,897.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 206.26 crore in March 2021 up 93.63% from Rs. 106.52 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 631.78 crore in March 2021 up 37.27% from Rs. 460.23 crore in March 2020.

Rain Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 6.13 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.17 in March 2020.

Rain Industries shares closed at 179.05 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 72.58% returns over the last 6 months and 147.14% over the last 12 months.