Q1FY24 Earnings: India Inc posts a good show riding on domestic revival

Can India Inc maintain Q1 momentum for the rest of FY24?

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Good overall earnings report from India Inc Domestic-focused companies did better Export-oriented sectors continued to struggle Companies looking at a solid festive season although inflation could play spoilsport The Q1 FY24 earnings report of India Inc is a tale of two stories — domestic-focused businesses from large organised players marching ahead on the back of demand revival and soft input prices, while export-focused sectors largely struggled. The winner’s list is thus dominated by India-focused businesses Auto: Smoother chip supply, strong demand (barring entry-level 2W and...