Prism Cement Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,507.66 crore, up 0.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,507.66 crore in June 2019 up 0.67% from Rs. 1,497.69 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.56 crore in June 2019 down 6.61% from Rs. 70.20 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 194.72 crore in June 2019 up 5.79% from Rs. 184.07 crore in June 2018.

Prism Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.30 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.39 in June 2018.

Prism Cement shares closed at 92.05 on July 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 26.10% returns over the last 6 months and -19.57% over the last 12 months.