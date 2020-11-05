Prism Cement Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,350.83 crore, down 4.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,350.83 crore in September 2020 down 4.49% from Rs. 1,414.30 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.95 crore in September 2020 up 223.67% from Rs. 23.41 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.92 crore in September 2020 up 99.43% from Rs. 90.72 crore in September 2019.

Prism Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.47 in September 2019.

Prism Cement shares closed at 75.00 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 106.33% returns over the last 6 months and -9.86% over the last 12 months.