Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prism Cement Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,350.83 crore, down 4.49% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prism Johnson are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,350.83 crore in September 2020 down 4.49% from Rs. 1,414.30 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.95 crore in September 2020 up 223.67% from Rs. 23.41 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.92 crore in September 2020 up 99.43% from Rs. 90.72 crore in September 2019.

Prism Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.47 in September 2019.

Prism Cement shares closed at 75.00 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 106.33% returns over the last 6 months and -9.86% over the last 12 months.

Prism Johnson
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,326.28846.121,398.54
Other Operating Income24.5514.5815.76
Total Income From Operations1,350.83860.701,414.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials340.00128.37414.45
Purchase of Traded Goods76.0824.8078.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.24131.4133.36
Power & Fuel245.93124.34231.24
Employees Cost138.41130.34146.12
Depreciation78.2666.5558.71
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses366.45299.18424.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.46-44.2927.32
Other Income9.209.944.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.66-34.3532.01
Interest53.5758.0762.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax49.09-92.42-30.42
Exceptional Items-18.14----
P/L Before Tax30.95-92.42-30.42
Tax5.05-2.610.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.90-89.81-30.87
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.90-89.81-30.87
Minority Interest2.5611.505.41
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.49-1.862.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates28.95-80.17-23.41
Equity Share Capital503.36503.36503.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.58-1.59-0.47
Diluted EPS0.58-1.59-0.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.58-1.59-0.47
Diluted EPS0.58-1.59-0.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:22 pm

