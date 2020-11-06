172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|prince-pipes-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-458-67-crore-up-6-86-y-o-y-6074971.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prince Pipes Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 458.67 crore, up 6.86% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prince Pipes & Fittings are:

Net Sales at Rs 458.67 crore in September 2020 up 6.86% from Rs. 429.23 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.57 crore in September 2020 up 39.39% from Rs. 33.41 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.55 crore in September 2020 up 27.23% from Rs. 65.67 crore in September 2019.

Prince Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 4.23 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.71 in September 2019.

Prince Pipes shares closed at 239.80 on November 05, 2020 (NSE)

Prince Pipes & Fittings
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations458.67302.48429.23
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations458.67302.48429.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials299.01181.84314.99
Purchase of Traded Goods7.462.6311.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.3335.14-35.31
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost22.5422.1820.97
Depreciation15.2314.0112.44
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses49.0629.0752.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.0417.6052.65
Other Income3.285.200.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.3222.8153.23
Interest5.376.818.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.9515.9944.67
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax62.9515.9944.67
Tax16.384.7411.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.5711.2533.41
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.5711.2533.41
Equity Share Capital110.03110.0390.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.231.023.71
Diluted EPS4.231.023.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.231.023.71
Diluted EPS4.231.023.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics - Tubes/Pipes/Hoses & Fittings #Prince Pipes #Prince Pipes & Fittings #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.