Prince Pipes Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 458.67 crore, up 6.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 458.67 crore in September 2020 up 6.86% from Rs. 429.23 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.57 crore in September 2020 up 39.39% from Rs. 33.41 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.55 crore in September 2020 up 27.23% from Rs. 65.67 crore in September 2019.

Prince Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 4.23 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.71 in September 2019.

Prince Pipes shares closed at 239.80 on November 05, 2020 (NSE)