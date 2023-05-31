English
    Prestige Estate Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,264.10 crore, down 31.79% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prestige Estates Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,264.10 crore in March 2023 down 31.79% from Rs. 1,853.20 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.20 crore in March 2023 down 93.56% from Rs. 701.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 238.20 crore in March 2023 down 40.85% from Rs. 402.70 crore in March 2022.

    Prestige Estate EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.50 in March 2022.

    Prestige Estate shares closed at 474.80 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.60% returns over the last 6 months and 14.77% over the last 12 months.

    Prestige Estates Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,264.101,299.801,853.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,264.101,299.801,853.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods57.6042.2043.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks169.50313.80906.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost79.0072.7065.20
    Depreciation88.3088.7075.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses744.70552.70495.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.00229.70267.90
    Other Income24.9022.4059.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax149.90252.10327.60
    Interest95.9081.7079.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax54.00170.40247.70
    Exceptional Items----539.90
    P/L Before Tax54.00170.40787.60
    Tax8.8032.2085.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.20138.20701.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.20138.20701.70
    Equity Share Capital400.90400.90400.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.133.4517.50
    Diluted EPS1.133.4517.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.133.4517.50
    Diluted EPS1.133.4517.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Prestige Estate #Prestige Estates Projects #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:44 am