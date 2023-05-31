Prestige Estate Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,264.10 crore, down 31.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,264.10 crore in March 2023 down 31.79% from Rs. 1,853.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.20 crore in March 2023 down 93.56% from Rs. 701.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 238.20 crore in March 2023 down 40.85% from Rs. 402.70 crore in March 2022.

Prestige Estate EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.50 in March 2022.

Prestige Estate shares closed at 474.80 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.60% returns over the last 6 months and 14.77% over the last 12 months.