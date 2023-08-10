English
    Prakash Steelag Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.04 crore, up 73.69% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prakash Steelage are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.04 crore in June 2023 up 73.69% from Rs. 16.72 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.02 crore in June 2023 up 1012.62% from Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.33 crore in June 2023 up 901.41% from Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2022.

    Prakash Steelag EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2022.

    Prakash Steelag shares closed at 4.50 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.10% returns over the last 6 months and -30.77% over the last 12 months.

    Prakash Steelage
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.0431.3716.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.0431.3716.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.2119.269.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.558.342.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.301.480.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.770.740.67
    Depreciation0.200.230.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.992.453.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.01-1.130.42
    Other Income20.120.061.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.13-1.071.91
    Interest0.04-0.090.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.09-0.981.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.09-0.981.89
    Tax0.06-1.06--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.020.081.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.01----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.020.081.89
    Equity Share Capital17.5017.5017.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.200.000.11
    Diluted EPS----0.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.200.000.11
    Diluted EPS----0.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Prakash Steelag #Prakash Steelage #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 03:22 pm

