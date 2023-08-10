Prakash Steelag Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.04 crore, up 73.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.04 crore in June 2023 up 73.69% from Rs. 16.72 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.02 crore in June 2023 up 1012.62% from Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.33 crore in June 2023 up 901.41% from Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2022.

Prakash Steelag EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2022.

Prakash Steelag shares closed at 4.50 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.10% returns over the last 6 months and -30.77% over the last 12 months.