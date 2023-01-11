English
    Powergrid Corp Q3 PAT seen up 10.5% YoY to Rs. 3,700 cr: HDFC Securities

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 7 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 10,705.9 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

    January 11, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST
    HDFC Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Power sector. The brokerage house expects Powergrid Corp to report net profit at Rs. 3,700 crore up 10.5% year-on-year (up 1.3% quarter-on-quarter).

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 3.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 8,964.5 crore.

    first published: Jan 11, 2023 10:54 am