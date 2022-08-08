Power Grid Q1 net profit tanks 37% to Rs 3,801 crore

live bse live

Power Grid Corporation of India on August 8 reported its consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ended June 2022 at Rs 3,801.19 crore, down 36.62 percent from Rs 5,998.28 crore in the same quarter last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 10,905.21 crore, rising 6.71 percent from Rs 10,218.58 crore in the year ago quarter, the state-run company added in an exchange filing.

Power Grid's transmission revenue -- the mainstay of its business -- was at at Rs 10,702.98 crore, up from Rs 10,106.37 crore year ago. Consultancy revenue increased to Rs 235.39 crore from Rs 156.29 crore while telecom revenue decreased from Rs 118.82 crore to Rs 190.32 crore.

Operating margin of the company was flat at 90 percent. However, net profit margins shrunk to 35 percent from 59 percent a year ago.

The firm said its net worth as of June 2022 stood at Rs 79,983.67 crore, compared to Rs 76,138.84 crore a year ago.

Total borrowings of the company stood at 1,33,023.80 crore, coming down marginally from Rs 1,40,221.36 crore.