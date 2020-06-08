Poly Medicure Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 159.18 crore, down 0.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.18 crore in March 2020 down 0.43% from Rs. 159.87 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.61 crore in March 2020 down 4.05% from Rs. 21.48 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.41 crore in March 2020 up 7.93% from Rs. 40.22 crore in March 2019.

Poly Medicure EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.34 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.43 in March 2019.

Poly Medicure shares closed at 289.80 on June 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 35.17% returns over the last 6 months and 50.12% over the last 12 months.