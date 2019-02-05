App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 08:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNB Q3 preview: Brokerages expect mounting losses on high provisions

Motilal Oswal expects loan growth to stay largely flattish, whereas deposits growth is expected to be around 2.5 percent YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Punjab National Bank, the country's fourth largest public sector lender, is expected to post big loss for December quarter. Likely elevated provisions and tepid NII & loan growth is expected to dent bottomline, but there could be improvement in asset quality, sequentially.

According to brokerage houses, loss for the quarter could be in the range of Rs 300-2,000 crore.

Antique Stock Broking expects a loss of Rs 276 crore while Prabhudas Lilladher sees it at Rs 2,036.2 crore for the December quarter against loss of Rs 4,532.4 crore in September quarter and profit of Rs 230.1 crore in the year-ago period.

"PNB will continue to report losses as it continues to do the residual fraud-related provisions and other provisions like MTM losses, gratuity and wage," Prabhudas Lilladher said.

related news

While Edelweiss Securities said further treatment of IL&FS and provisioning on the same can dampen earnings.

Overall, brokerage houses expect tepid growth in net interest income as well as loans for the quarter. The brokerages estimate NII in the range of - down 4.6 percent to increase 5.4 percent YoY.

Even other income and operating income (pre-provision operating profit) are expected to fall sharply compared to the year-ago period. Brokers expect fall in operating profit in the range of 15-40 percent YoY, but there could be increase on sequential basis.

Lack of capital will also lead to tepid loan growth and slower NII, Prabhudas Lilladher said. Edelweiss Securities said business momentum will see softness (albeit improving).

Motilal Oswal expects loan growth to stay largely flattish, whereas deposits growth is expected to be around 2.5 percent YoY.

NII is likely to remain flattish, in line with loan growth, the research house said, margin is expected to improve to around 2.75 percent due to lower interest reversals.

Key issues to watch out for

> Outlook on asset quality, as net stressed loans remain one of the highest in the industry.

> Progress on the fraud account and its impact.

> NIMs and CASA performance.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 08:57 am

tags #Punjab National Bank #Result Poll

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.