PNB Q3 net profit more than doubles to Rs 1,127 crore

The state-owned bank had earned a net profit of Rs 506.03 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI
January 27, 2022 / 07:02 PM IST

Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday reported a two-fold jump in standalone net profit at Rs 1,126.78 crore for the third quarter ended December.

The state-owned bank had earned a net profit of Rs 506.03 crore in the year-ago period.

However, total income during October-December 2021 declined to Rs 22,026.02 crore as against Rs 23,298.53 crore in the year-ago period, PNB said in a regulatory filing.
